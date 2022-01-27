Contact Us
Breaking News: Significant Differences Emerge In Models For Nor'easter Taking Aim On Region
News

COVID-19: Infection Rate Nears 10 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases.
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
After seeing nearly one in four COVID-19 tests coming back positive earlier in the month, the positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back approaching 10 percent.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were more than 25,000 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 2,795 new laboratory-confirmed infections for a 10.93 percent positivity rate.

The previous day, the infection rate was at 13.74 percent, marking the continuance of improving COVID-19 data in Connecticut.

One hundred more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 1,346, 723 (53.7 percent) of which were not fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Public Health.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Sunday, Jan. 9, unvaccinated persons had a 3.2-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 13.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

New virus-related fatalities brought the death toll in Connecticut to more than 9,700 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county on Wednesday, Jan. 26:

  • Fairfield: 190,640 (2,494 deaths);
  • New Haven: 180,457 (2,538);
  • Hartford: 166,673 (2,828);
  • New London: 49,922 (567);
  • Litchfield: 29,328 (402);
  • Middlesex: 25,353 (437);
  • Windham: 23,811 (268);
  • Tolland: 18,744 (239);
  • Unknown: 2,627 (0).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

