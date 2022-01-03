COVID-19: Infection Rate In CT Soars Past 20 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Connecticut has seen nearly 8,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections daily as the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals rose by more than 300.

Over the weekend, there were 110,017 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 23,678 confirmed cases of the virus for a 21.52 percent positive infection rate of those tested.

There have been more than 9,000 virus-related deaths recorded in Connecticut since the pandemic began nearly two years ago in March 2020.

Three hundred and one new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated to 1,452 statewide.

Of the 1,452 hospitalizations, the Department of Health noted that 999 (68.8 percent) are not fully vaccinated.

Officials noted that unvaccinated persons had a 3.3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 32.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 2.8 million first doses administered as of Monday, Jan. 3, while more than 2.5 million have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Jan. 3:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 89 percent;

25-34: 82 percent;

18-24: 76 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 32 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 140,261 (2,355 deaths);

New Haven: 133,669 (2,342);

Hartford: 124,545 (2,696);

New London: 36,134 (522);

Litchfield: 22,448 (371);

Middlesex: 18,868 (414);

Windham: 17,794 (247);

Tolland: 14,589 (211).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.