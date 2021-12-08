COVID-19: Infection Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive daily COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is down, though the number of patients being treated for the virus continues to surge as the state contends with a rise in the number of new cases being reported.

After spiking above 8 percent, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut hit 4.98 percent of those tested on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

In total, there were 789 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases out of nearly 16,000 tested on Tuesday.

Fifty new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the total being treated statewide rose to 575, an increase of more than 100 in less than a week.

There have now been more than 700 new daily infections reported in Connecticut for more than three weeks as the state deals with new variants of the virus.

Of the 575 patients who are hospitalized, 442 (76.9 percent) are not fully vaccinated, according to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

According to state health officials, in the past week, unvaccinated people in Connecticut had a 4.5-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated people also had a 31.1-times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, as the death toll rose to 8,909 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

"That is distressing since we have 95 percent of our people, eligible people, have had at least one shot. Obviously, the overwhelming majority of those infected are unvaccinated," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont stated. "You can just see that this germ is like a heat-seeking missile, really going right at the unvaccinated, but also, the number of folks in."

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Wednesday, Dec. 8:

Fairfield: 118,422 (12,554 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 112,969 (13,217);

Hartford: 105,837 (11,869);

New London: 30,862 (11,637);

Litchfield: 19,086 (10,584);

Middlesex: 16,223 (9,987);

Windham: 15,314 (13,113);

Tolland: 12,449 (8,260).

