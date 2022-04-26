COVID-19: Infection Rate Back Below 8 Percent In CT, Hospitalizations Approach 200

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is declining, though the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals is approaching a dubious number.

In the past seven days, there have been more than 67,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health, resulting in 5,261 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

The seven-day average positivity rate of those tests has dipped to 7.81 percent after surging past 8 percent last week.

Thirty-four more COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated to 179 after hovering below 100 following the winter spike in new cases during the spread of the Omicron variant.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 815,751 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, according to the Department of Public Health on Monday, April 25:

Fairfield: 207,102 (2,714 deaths);

New Haven: 198,601 (2,818);

Hartford: 180,164 (3,131);

New London: 55,880 (657);

Litchfield: 32,317 (457);

Middlesex: 28,587 (480);

Windham: 25,934 (302);

Tolland: 20,979 (274).

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on April 25:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 82 percent;

5-11: 49 percent.

