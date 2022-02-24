COVID-19: Infection Rate Back Below 3.5 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dipped back above 3.50 percent as the number of patients being hospitalized for the virus is approaching 250 after peaking at more than 1,000 earlier in the year.

According to the latest update from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, there were 15,529 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Tuesday, Feb. 22, resulting in 540 confirmed positive cases, resulting in a 3.48 percent daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Six more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospital, as the number being treated dropped to a new 2022 low: 255.

Of the 255 COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals, health officials noted that 131 (51.4 percent) are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Feb. 6, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 18.1-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,300 virus-related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Wednesday, Feb. 23:

Fairfield: 197,661 (2,621 deaths);

New Haven: 189,592 (2,706);

Hartford: 173,957 (2,984);

New London: 53,322 (619);

Litchfield: 31,136 (434);

Middlesex: 27,175 (464);

Windham: 25,302 (287);

Tolland: 20,036 (259);

Unknown: 2,775 (0).

As of Feb. 23, nearly 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered more than 1.3 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 23:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 88 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 87 percent;

12-15: 80 percent;

5-11: 46 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.