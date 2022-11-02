COVID-19: Hundreds Of Vaccine Doses Improperly Stored At CT Health Department

Hundreds of Connecticut residents who recently received a COVID-19 vaccine may have to come back for seconds after a health department improperly stored the doses.

The New Haven Department of Health announced on Friday, Feb. 11 that approximately 650 individuals over the age of 12 who received a Pfizer vaccine from the site on Meadow Road may have received doses that were stored for too long, making them less effective in fighting off the virus.

Anyone who got the shot between Dec. 23, 2021, and Monday, Feb. 7 at 54 Meadow St. in New Haven may have received the improper vaccine. The Health Department announced that it will begin contacting anyone affected as soon as possible.

As many as 650 improper doses were administered. Those people who received them may have to receive another vaccine, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Health officials in New Haven said no medical harm was done, and they’ve been in contact with the state Department of Public Health and Pfizer to receive recommendations for those who received the doses.

They noted that this incident does not impact any of the department’s pop-up clinics with partners.

“Please note, the health department does NOT deliver COVID test kits or give out kits at 54 Meadow St,” they posted on social media. "We will promote the COVID test kit distribution sites once they are confirmed. NHV homebound residents seeking a rapid COVID test kit can call 203-946-7651.”

