COVID-19: Hospitalizations Back Below 100 In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals is back below 100 as the state continues its recovery from the winter surge of infections across the state.

On Tuesday, March 29, there were nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, according to the latest update from the state Department of Public Health, which resulted in 458 confirmed cases of the virus for a 3.35 percent daily positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Three COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 98 still being treated for the virus statewide.

Of the 98 COVID-19 patients still being treated in Connecticut, officials noted that 28 (28.6 percent) were not fully vaccinated, a figure that continues dropping week-to-week.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 10,700 virus-related deaths.

More than 15.5 million tests have been administered since the pandemic began in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 736,033 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county on Wednesday, March 30:

Fairfield: 201,596 (2,693 deaths);

New Haven: 194,680 (2,805);

Hartford: 176,439 (3,119);

New London: 54,505 (651);

Litchfield: 31,589 (454);

Middlesex: 27,922 (478);

Windham: 25,577 (300);

Tolland: 20,402 (269);

Unknown: 2,865 (10).

As of March 30, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

