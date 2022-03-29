COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of CT Cases, Deaths, Other New Data

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is back above 3 percent as the number of patients being treated for the virus in statewide hospitals rose slightly, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health.

During the weekend that began on Friday, March 25, there were more than 33,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a 3.07 percent positivity rate, holding steady from the previous week.

Two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals over the weekend, bringing the number being treated statewide to 94, down dramatically from earlier in the year.

Of the 94 COVID-19 patients still being treated in Connecticut, officials noted that 28 (29.8 percent) were not fully vaccinated, a figure that continues dropping week-to-week.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 10,700 virus-related deaths.

Nearly 15.5 million tests have been administered since the pandemic began in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 735,210 confirmed cases of the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county on Monday, March 28:

Fairfield: 201,183 (2,691 deaths);

New Haven: 194,335 (2,796);

Hartford: 176,101 (3,115);

New London: 54,414 (648);

Litchfield: 31,521 (454);

Middlesex: 27,873 (478);

Windham: 25,552 (298);

Tolland: 20,353 (269);

Unknown: 2,864 (10).

As of March 28, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered nearly 1.5 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.