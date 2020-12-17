Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positive-Test Rate; Rundown Of Cases By Counties, Communities

Zak Failla
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Photo Credit: ct.gov
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals since the pandemic began in March. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut has dipped back below 7 percent after recently peaking during the second wave of the virus.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, there were 35,948 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 2,321 newly confirmed positive cases. 

The daily positive infection rate is at 6.46 percent, down from 7.41 percent the day before and from above 8 percent as recently as late last week.

Forty-nine COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals have been discharged, as the state now has 1,205 hospitalized with the virus.

Forty-six new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,552 in the state since the outbreak began almost 10 months ago.

All but three Connecticut communities - Barkhamsted, Warren, and Canaan have been designated as the state's COVID-19 "red zones" due to the recent rise in cases.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Dec. 17:

  • Fairfield: 49,422;
  • New Haven: 40,539;
  • Hartford: 39,151;
  • New London: 8,562;
  • Litchfield: 6,270;
  • Middlesex: 5,153;
  • Tolland: 4,050;
  • Windham: 3,921.

A detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found in the weekly update here by clicking and scrolling down.

