COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positive-Test Rate; Rundown Of Cases By Counties, Communities

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut has dipped back below 7 percent after recently peaking during the second wave of the virus.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, there were 35,948 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 2,321 newly confirmed positive cases.

The daily positive infection rate is at 6.46 percent, down from 7.41 percent the day before and from above 8 percent as recently as late last week.

Forty-nine COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals have been discharged, as the state now has 1,205 hospitalized with the virus.

Forty-six new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,552 in the state since the outbreak began almost 10 months ago.

All but three Connecticut communities - Barkhamsted, Warren, and Canaan have been designated as the state's COVID-19 "red zones" due to the recent rise in cases.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Dec. 17:

Fairfield: 49,422;

New Haven: 40,539;

Hartford: 39,151;

New London: 8,562;

Litchfield: 6,270;

Middlesex: 5,153;

Tolland: 4,050;

Windham: 3,921.

A detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found in the weekly update here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.