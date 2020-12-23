COVID-19: Here's How Many Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered In CT

Thousands of Connecticut residents have already received the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccination, with more allocations expected in the coming days for healthcare and frontline essential employees.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced this week that a total of 7,761 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered statewide, among the most in the country.

Lamont said that last week, Connecticut received 31,200 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and an additional 24,375 doses are expected later this week. Moderna is also planning to ship out 63,300 of their vaccines to the Nutmeg State over the next few days.

To be effective, two doses spread approximately 21 days apart have to be administered.

According to Lamont, the state is planning on expanding its network of hospitals that are receiving the vaccine to 34 locations, 21 Federally Qualified Health Centers, and 21 local health departments.

A total of nine nursing homes have already have completed the first round of vaccinations for staff and residents, with another 75 scheduled this week, Lamont noted.

Lamont estimated that by the end of January, more than 200,000 people will have received two doses, with more than 150,000 receiving their first.

The vaccinations will be administered in phases, with the first going to the state’s 204,000 health care workers, 22,000 residents in nursing homes, and thousands of first responders.

In the second phase, teachers, adults over the age of 65, high-risk subjects, and people in congregate settings will be prioritized, with the vaccination being offered to the general population in the final phase, which is estimated to be around June.

“Connecticut is currently working with a broad range of healthcare institutions to serve as vaccine providers, and to evaluate several factors like storage capacity,” according to the state’s website. “We are also communicating with community partners and considering guidance from the federal government in finalizing our distribution plan.”

