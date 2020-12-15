COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Positive-Test Rate, Cases By County, Communities

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 6 percent after the state combated a surge of new cases being reported as temperatures continue to drop.

After spiking above 8 percent last week, the COVID-19 positivity rate was back down to 5.98 percent on Tuesday, Dec. 15, a drop from 6.08 percent the day before Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

Of the 24,580 COVID-19 tests administered across the state on Monday, Dec. 14, 1,470 came back positive.

The Department of Health is reporting that 26 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Connecticut hospitals for treatment, as the number hit 1,269 statewide.

Twenty-two new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,466 in the state since the outbreak began almost 10 months ago.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Dec. 15:

Fairfield: 48,308;

New Haven: 39,576;

Hartford: 38,036;

New London: 8,212;

Litchfield: 6,061;

Middlesex: 5,005;

Tolland: 3,915;

Windham: 3,735.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

