COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Positive-Test Rate, Breakdown Of Cases By County, Community

The overall positive COVID-19 rate in Connecticut dipped back below 7 percent, and the state has seen a decrease in hospitalizations, though the death rate continues to climb.

After seeing the infection rate spike to 8.6 percent earlier this week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the Department of Health said that it was back down to 6.63 percent on Thursday, Dec. 10 after dipping to 7.56 percent the day before.

Out of 36,659 COVID-19 tests administered on Dec. 9, there were 2,431 positive cases, bringing the total in Connecticut. At 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the total of laboratory-confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported among Connecticut residents was at 142,979, including 134,286 laboratory-confirmed and 8,693 probable cases.

The Department of Health is reporting that 48 COVID-19 patients that were hospitalized were discharged, though there are still 1,214 people being treated for the virus at Connecticut hospitals. Forty-two new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,327 in the state.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on, Dec. 10:

Fairfield: 44,980;

New Haven: 35,720;

Hartford: 34,516;

New London: 7,335;

Litchfield: 5,569;

Middlesex: 4,534;

Tolland: 3,588;

Windham: 3,290.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.