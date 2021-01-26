COVID-19: CT Sees Dramatic Decline In Nursing Home Cases After Aggressive Vaccination Program

Connecticut’s vaccination program is proving effective in nursing homes, with the number of new infections continuing to drop, according to the latest data provided by the state.

Health officials announced that more than 64,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents and workers in January, and the number of new infections continues to drop.

For the fourth straight week, the number of infections in nursing homes dropped, to 238 confirmed cases reported between Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Tuesday, Jan. 19. During that stretch, there were 92 virus-related deaths reported in Connecticut nursing homes.

A total of 190 new COVID-19 infections were reported in staff members, including one fatality.

According to reports, the number of residents accepting the vaccine has hit approximately 90 percent, while roughly half of the employees have received their first dose of the vaccination.

Statewide, as of Jan. 21, there were a total of 226,930 in Connecticut who received at least one dose of the COVID-19, while 31,337 received their second dose. The state has vaccinated at the fourth quickest rate by percentage as it awaits additional allocations from the federal government.

