Fairfield Daily Voice
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Breaking News: Investigators Return To CT Property In Connection To Missing Mom Case
COVID-19: CT Sees 44 New Deaths, Decrease In Hospitalizations; Latest Data

Zak Failla
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing home,. Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov

Dozens of new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut, which continues combating the post-holiday surge of the virus across the country.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 30,461 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Tuesday, Jan. 19, resulting in 1,915 positive cases for a 6.29 positive infection rate.

The infection rate is up from 5.65 percent the previous day and from more than 10 percent last week.

Seventeen COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, as the number dropped to 1,124 statewide, though 44 new fatalities brought the death toll to 6,726 since the pandemic began.

A total of 234,134 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.35 million tested.

Lamont noted that nearly 1.4 million Connecticut residents currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is only expecting to receive approximately 45,000 doses each week from the federal government, leading to a backlog of appointments for those waiting to get vaccinated.

The state has administered a total of 243,140 COVID-19 vaccination doses, among the most of the country by percentage.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

  • Fairfield: 67,617;
  • Hartford: 58,705;
  • New Haven: 58,627;
  • New London: 15,086;
  • Litchfield: 9,191;
  • Middlesex: 8,497;
  • Windham: 7,402;
  • Tolland: 6,255;
  • Unknown: 638;

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

