COVID-19: CT Sees 44 New Deaths, Decrease In Hospitalizations; Latest Data

Dozens of new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut, which continues combating the post-holiday surge of the virus across the country.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 30,461 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Tuesday, Jan. 19, resulting in 1,915 positive cases for a 6.29 positive infection rate.

The infection rate is up from 5.65 percent the previous day and from more than 10 percent last week.

Seventeen COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, as the number dropped to 1,124 statewide, though 44 new fatalities brought the death toll to 6,726 since the pandemic began.

A total of 234,134 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.35 million tested.

Lamont noted that nearly 1.4 million Connecticut residents currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is only expecting to receive approximately 45,000 doses each week from the federal government, leading to a backlog of appointments for those waiting to get vaccinated.

The state has administered a total of 243,140 COVID-19 vaccination doses, among the most of the country by percentage.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Fairfield: 67,617;

Hartford: 58,705;

New Haven: 58,627;

New London: 15,086;

Litchfield: 9,191;

Middlesex: 8,497;

Windham: 7,402;

Tolland: 6,255;

Unknown: 638;

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.