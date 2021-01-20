COVID-19: CT Sees 44 New Deaths, Decrease In Hospitalizations; Latest Data

Dozens of new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Connecticut, which continues combating the post-holiday surge of the virus across the country.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 30,461 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Tuesday, Jan. 19, resulting in 1,915 positive cases for a 6.29 positive infection rate.
The infection rate is up from 5.65 percent the previous day and from more than 10 percent last week.
Seventeen COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, as the number dropped to 1,124 statewide, though 44 new fatalities brought the death toll to 6,726 since the pandemic began.
A total of 234,134 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.35 million tested.
Lamont noted that nearly 1.4 million Connecticut residents currently qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is only expecting to receive approximately 45,000 doses each week from the federal government, leading to a backlog of appointments for those waiting to get vaccinated.
The state has administered a total of 243,140 COVID-19 vaccination doses, among the most of the country by percentage.
- Click here for Daily Voice's Interactive Map Of Cases In Our Coverage Area, including available ICU beds in hospitals
The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
- Fairfield: 67,617;
- Hartford: 58,705;
- New Haven: 58,627;
- New London: 15,086;
- Litchfield: 9,191;
- Middlesex: 8,497;
- Windham: 7,402;
- Tolland: 6,255;
- Unknown: 638;
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.