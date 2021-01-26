COVID-19: CT Sees 23 New Deaths; Latest Data By Community, County

A total of 23 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Connecticut, though the state's overall positive infection rate is heading in the right direction after spiking in the weeks after the holiday season.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 34,518 COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Monday, Jan. 25, resulting in 1,267 positive cases for a 3.67 infection rate after hitting 4.73 percent over the weekend and peaking in the double digits earlier this month.

There are currently 1,068 COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals, and the 23 new deaths brought the total to 6,934 since the pandemic began.

A total of 244,899 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.56 million tested.

The state has administered a total of approximately 308,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses, among most of the country by percentage.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Fairfield: 70,347;

Hartford: 61,606;

New Haven: 61,489;

New London: 16,194;

Litchfield: 9,616;

Middlesex: 8,895;

Windham: 7,934;

Tolland: 6,659;

Unknown: 892.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

