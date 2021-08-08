COVID-19: CT Requires All Long-Term Care Facility Employees To Get Vaccinated

All employees of Connecticut's long-term care facilities are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new executive order from Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont announced on Friday, Aug. 6, that the employees will be required to receive at least their first vaccine dose no later than Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The types of facilities impacted by this executive order include:

Nursing homes

Residential care homes

Assisted living services agencies (i.e. agencies that provide staff to certain long-term care facilities)

Intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities

Managed residential communities

Chronic disease hospitals

Facilities that fail to comply with the order will be subject to a $20,000 civil penalty per day, the governor said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in the week from Saturday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 6, all eight of Connecticut's counties had either substantial or high community transmission of COVID-19.

“Now that vaccines are widely available," Lamont said, "and scientifically proven to be safe and the most effective method for preventing hospitalization and death, it would be absolutely irresponsible for anyone working in a long-term care facility to not receive this protection that could prevent widespread infection among those who are most vulnerable from dying of this communicable disease, some of whom for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated themselves."

