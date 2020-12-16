COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Jumps Near 7.5 Percent; Rundown Of Cases By Counties, Communities

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is on the rise after the state saw a slight downtick in infections in recent days.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that of 31,277 COVID-19 tests administered on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2,319 returned positive results.

The 7.41 positive infection rate is up from 6.08 percent the day before, but down from a spike above 8 percent late last week.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals have been discharged, as the state now has 1,254 hospitalized with the virus.

Forty new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,506 in the state since the outbreak began almost 10 months ago.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Dec. 16:

Fairfield: 48,879;

New Haven: 40,011;

Hartford: 38,457;

New London: 8,343;

Litchfield: 6,138;

Middlesex: 5,042;

Tolland: 3,989;

Windham: 3,791.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.