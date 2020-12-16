Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice
News

COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Jumps Near 7.5 Percent; Rundown Of Cases By Counties, Communities

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov
The latest Connecticut COVID-19 data on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is on the rise after the state saw a slight downtick in infections in recent days.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that of 31,277 COVID-19 tests administered on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2,319 returned positive results.

The 7.41 positive infection rate is up from 6.08 percent the day before, but down from a spike above 8 percent late last week.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals have been discharged, as the state now has 1,254 hospitalized with the virus.

Forty new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 5,506 in the state since the outbreak began almost 10 months ago.

The latest rundown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, on Dec. 16:

  • Fairfield: 48,879;
  • New Haven: 40,011;
  • Hartford: 38,457;
  • New London: 8,343;
  • Litchfield: 6,138;
  • Middlesex: 5,042;
  • Tolland: 3,989;
  • Windham: 3,791.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county and municipality, provided by the Connecticut Department of Health can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

