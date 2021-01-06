COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate Rises Again; Rundown Of Cases By County, Community

The overall positive rate of those being tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut jumped nearly a full percent as the state contends with a holiday surge of the virus across the state and country.

During his daily COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 29,080 tests administered, resulting in 2,486 positive cases.

The 8.55 percent positive infection rate is up from 7.66 percent the day before, when there were 2,332 new cases confirmed statewide. There have now been a total of 199,454 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Connecticut hospitals outpaced the number of new infections being treated, and there are now 1,139 COVID-19 patients being treated statewide.

Thirty-eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,230.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 6:

Fairfield: 58,959;

New Haven: 50,290;

Hartford: 49,560;

New London: 11,616;

Litchfield: 7,885;

Middlesex: 7,047;

Tolland: 5,225;

Windham: 5,676;

Unknown: 710.

