COVID-19: CT Hits New Hospitalization Milestone; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

There are now fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients being treated for the virus in Connecticut as the state continues to recover from the January surge of new infections that plagued the region.

Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health, bringing the total being treated down to 385 after peaking at more than 1,000 following the holidays.

There were 11,688 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, Feb. 14, resulting in 710 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 6.1 percent daily positive infection rate, up from 3.32 percent over the weekend.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Jan. 30, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 15.2-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

In Connecticut, there have now been nearly 15 million COVID-19 tests administered, which have resulted in 715,692 positive cases and more than 10,200 virus-related deaths.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Tuesday, Feb. 15:

Fairfield: 196,644 (2,603 deaths);

New Haven: 187,271 (2,664);

Hartford: 172,735 (2,951);

New London: 52,670 (610);

Litchfield: 30,623 (430);

Middlesex: 26,736 (462);

Windham: 25,147 (283);

Tolland: 19,832 (257);

Unknown: 2,750 (0).

As of Feb. 15, more than 2.9 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered more than 1.3 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Feb. 15:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 88 percent;

18-24: 83 percent;

16-17: 86 percent;

12-15: 79 percent;

5-11: 45 percent.

