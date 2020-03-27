COVID-19: CT Executive Order Limits Groups To Five, Restricts Restaurant Protocols For Pickup

Tighter new restrictions have been put in place for gatherings and other personal interactions that are scheduled to last at least a month during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic under an executive order by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Gatherings are now limited to five people (reduced from 10) in the order, that will last at least until Thursday, April 30.

Lamont also ordered restaurants to take better control of take-out foot traffic and told gun shop owners they can only open for customers by appointment.

"Where reasonably practicable, the order requires restaurants, eating establishments, and any bars that remain open for sales of food for off-premise consumption to limit entrance of customers or third party delivery personnel into their locations to the minimum extent necessary," the order states.

It also says those businesses should use touchless payment systems, and require remote ordering and payment.

"The order does not require businesses to acquire or use ordering or payment technology that they do not already have, doesn’t prohibit drive-through ordering and pickup, and doesn’t prohibit in-person payment or cash payment where this is no reasonable alternative," the order says.

In addition, a tax on plastic bags has been temporarily lifted because of safety concerns over reusable bags. Under that order, workers can no longer bag items into personal reusable bags. Customers will be able to, however.

Because of a lack of personal protection — including masks, gowns and gloves — COVID-19 testing has slowed down in Connecticut.

So Lamont is asking residents to self-monitor their symptoms since tests would first be given to those with critical symptoms who are in the hospital and then to first responders.

Lamont also asked New York residents to self-quarantine for 14 days before coming into Connecticut.

"Make sure you are 100 percent healthy after 14 days before you do a lot of circulating up here," he said.

Click here to view the executive order.

