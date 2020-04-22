COVID-19: CT 7-Eleven Owner Caught Selling Fake Testing Kits, Police Say

A Connecticut 7-Eleven owner was arrested for allegedly selling fake tests kits for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hussenin Alyelsherif, 43, of Waterford, was arrested after New London Police received an anonymous that the 7-Eleven/Citgo store on 238 Broad St., in New London, were selling the at-home kits for $39.99, said the New London Police.

After a follow-up with public health officials by police, it was determined that the kits were not valid and/or approved, New London Police said.

A further investigation resulted in police personnel purchasing and then seizing more than 30 of the test kits.

Alyelsherif was charged on Wednesday, April 22, with larceny and criminal attempt at larceny.

The owner was also charged with selling illegal cigars. New London Police

Police also, along with members of the state Dept. of Consumer Protection located and seized 27 boxes of untaxed cigars at the same location. Alyelsherif was arrested again for possession of untaxed tobacco.

He was assigned a court date of Wednesday, June 24 for both cases.

Anyone who has information concerning criminal activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous.

