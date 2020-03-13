COVID-19: Courthouse Restrictions Issued

As COVID-19 cases grow in Fairfield County, restrictions have been issued that limit access to district courthouses and probation facilities.

In a statement from Stefan R. Underhill, chief U.S. District Judge, people who have visited certain areas and countries within the past 14 days are asked not to enter courthouses.

The areas include:

China

South Korea

Japan

Italy

Iran

New Rochelle, New York, other than in a car or train

Any location that is under quarantine

In addition, anyone who lives or has had close contact with someone who has been in one of the locations listed above within the last 14 days, and anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

If you have a scheduled appointment or you are required to appear at one of the courthouses in the district, and you are unable to appear because of the restrictions listed above, you should contact your attorney.

If you are an attorney and you are scheduled to appear in court before a judge, please contact that judge's chambers directly.

Anyone scheduled to meet with a probation officer, contact the Probation Office at the Brien McMahon Federal Building, Bridgeport at 203-579-5707.

If you are a juror, contact the District Court Clerk's Office at Brien McMahon Federal Building, Bridgeport at 203-579-5560.

For Bankruptcy Court matters, contact the Bankruptcy Court Clerks Office at 203-579-5808.

These restrictions will remain in place temporarily until it is determined to be safe to remove them.

