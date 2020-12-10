COVID-19: 38K Low-Wage Earners In CT Will Receive Additional Retroactive Unemployment

The state of Connecticut will distribute about $55 million among 38,000 earners, each making up to $1,800 in retroactive coronavirus aid.

Employees who made less than $100 per week will receive $300 per week for the time between July and September, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

“This pandemic is wreaking havoc with our health," said Lamont. "It’s also wreaking havoc with a lot of family budgets and small business, and we’ve got to use every tool in the tool kit as we try to maximize support for working families in this state, as we continue to wait for the federal government to figure out what they’re going to do.

Lamont characterized residents eligible for the funds as single parents who may be working multiple minimum wage jobs, saying that many who lost jobs during the pandemic were frozen out of unemployment benefits.

In order to qualify for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, during which 160,000 residents claimed a collective $327 million between Sunday, July 26 and Saturday, Sept. 5, unemployed workers needed to qualify for a minimum payment of $100 per week, which essentially disqualified those most in need of assistance.

Those who qualify can find more information here.

