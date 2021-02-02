COVID-19: 18 New Cases Reported At UConn

The University of Connecticut is contending with a new round of positive COVID-19 cases in students and staff members that forced some into quarantine.

This week, UConn updated its COVID-19 dashboard, which found that an additional seven on-campus students living on campus in Storrs had been reported, as well as seven off-campus students.

One student in Stamford tested positive, and three new on-campus employees were also infected.

There are now 32 students at Storrs in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 or for being a close contact who was potentially exposed to the virus. Since the spring semester began, a total of 27 on-campus students recovered from COVID-19 and have since left quarantine.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 has also been advised to temporarily isolate and monitor their health to see if any symptoms develop.

Since the beginning of the academic year, a total of 167 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Overall, 46 students at Storrs have tested positive, and two in Stamford had confirmed infections.

Officials noted that “all commuter students taking in-person classes are required to be tested before returning to campus. Students who test positive cannot return to campus until they're medically cleared.”

