Couple Accused Of Embezzling Money From Baseball Association In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County couple has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $25,000 from an area youth baseball association.

Kurt Dyer, 51, and Jennifer Dyer, 47, both of Bethel, were arrested on Thursday, April 16, on outstanding warrants for larceny following a complaint by the Bethel Baseball Association, a private children's baseball association, said Bethel Police Lt. George J. Bryce, Jr.

The arrests came after the organizations new treasurer found several questionable transactions during a financial review, Bryce said.

The purchases were made by previous board member Kurt Dyer's association issued debit card that included suspicious cashback transactions, police said.

As a result of these findings, a criminal complaint was made with the Bethel Police Department requesting an investigation into the findings, Bryce said.

During the course of the investigation, several search warrants were obtained for transaction records and receipts related to Dyer's use of his BBA issued debit card at locations including Costco, BJ's Wholesale, Sam's Club, Big Y, and Staples where both parties had membership accounts.

A review of the transaction records against the organization's bank account records revealed that the Dyers had allegedly made fraudulent purchases totaling $25,205.52 with the debit card, Bryce said.

The amount includes items such as woman's clothing, home goods, and foods not associated with the association activities.

Included in that total is gasoline purchases at BJ's Wholesale as well as numerous cashback transactions, he added.

Additionally, Kurt Dyer was allegedly found to have made numerous purchases at Dick's Sporting Goods only to return the items for a cash refund in order to conceal the conversion of the transaction to cash.

The Dyers were processed and given a court date of June 5.

Kurt Dyer was the organization's previous treasurer and Jennifer Dyer was the previous director of concession.

