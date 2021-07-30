Connecticut's Minimum Wage To Take Effect In Days

Connecticut's minimum wage is set to increase to $13 soon, as the state progresses toward a $15 minimum wage.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 1, the minimum wage will increase from $12 per hour to $13 per hour.

The legislation was signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont in 2019, requiring scheduled increases over a five-year period until the minimum wage will ultimately increase to $15 on June 1 of 2023.

“Nobody working a full-time job should live in poverty,” Lamont said. “For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest-earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security.

The minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $14 on Friday, July 1, 2022.

