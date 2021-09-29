Connecticut Woman Wins $138,000 Lottery Prize

A Connecticut woman is celebrating after winning a lottery prize of more than $138,000.

Laura Giovanetti, of Seymour in New Haven County, is a Fast Play "Money Vault" winner, CT Lottery announced.

She claimed her $138,199 prize on Monday, Sept. 20.

"When I bought my ticket I saw the jackpot drop back down to $5,000, so I knew somebody had just won," she said. "When I scanned my ticket in the ticket checker, I realized that somebody was me!"

CT Lottery said Giovanetti hit the jackpot with a three-number match.

She purchased her winning ticket on Friday, Sept. 10, at Shop Smart in Seymour.

