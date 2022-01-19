Connecticut DEEP Investigating After Illegal Shooting Of Red-Tailed Hawk

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is seeking the public’s assistance as they look to track down suspects who illegally shot and abused a red-tailed hawk.

In December, DEEP officers were alerted to the bird, who was located in New Haven County after being impaled by an arrow in the area of Thorson Road and North Mark Drive in Oxford late in December.

Further investigation found that the hawk also had BBs and an air rifle pellet embedded on its body.

Officials said that the bird was successfully captured and is being treated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

According to DEEP, under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, it is illegal to “take, injure, or harass any bird of prey. Property owners may not kill birds of prey in defense of livestock without proper permission.”

“This time of year, as prey is harder to find, it is not unusual for hawks and other wildlife to look for ‘easy’ prey, and backyard chickens or rabbits are often more attractive,” they noted. "Residents should take care to properly protect livestock not only from the cold weather, but also from predation.”

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting incident involving the red-tailed hawk has been asked to contact the Connecticut DEEP Police 24-hour tip line by calling (860) 424-3333.

