Connecticut Castle Listed For $35 Million

A Connecticut property recently listed on Zillow may be the perfect home for any area princes or princesses looking for a place to spend their happily ever after.

For the price of $35,000,000, an 18,777 square-foot castle in Windham County can be yours.

The castle, located at 450 Brickyard Road in Woodstock, was listed by John Pizzi, of the Randall Realtors Norwich Office.

According to the description, the property features a moat and towers that rise 126 feet high.

There are nine bedrooms, seven full baths, three half baths and 12 fireplaces.

The castle also features stained glass throughout, along with a variety of other special features.

"Nestled on seventy-five acres in bucolic Woodstock, CT overlooking 30 acre pond, the Woodstock Castle offers the opportunity of a lifetime to own a dream come true," the listing reads.

