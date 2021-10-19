Children Bit, Scratched By Wandering Dog At CT School

One student was bitten and others were scratched by a wandering dog who made its way onto the campus of a Connecticut elementary school during recess.

In New Haven, a student attending the Lincoln-Bassett Elementary School was bit by a pit bull during recess, and others on campus reported being scratched by the dog and suffering minor injuries, according to authorities.

School officials said that the incident happened early on Tuesday, Oct. 19 while first-grade students were outdoors at recess when the dog began chasing the children.

Staff members worked to get the students back inside the building and out of the reach of the dog, though one was bitten and transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound, said school officials.

Two others were treated for minor scratches.

Parents of all the students involved have been notified, while a social worker and psychologist met with the class to discuss and decompress the situation.

Moving forward, officials said that recess will be held inside the enclosed playground on the school’s campus as a precaution.

