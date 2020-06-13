Bridgeport Man Sentenced For Firearm Offenses Related To Drug Trafficking

A convicted felon from Fairfield County will spend a decade behind bars after admitting to new weapons charges after he was busted with an illegal semi-automatic pistol and heroin while on supervised release from federal prison.

Bridgeport resident Lynwood Cogdell, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in New Haven federal court to two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, U.S. Attorney John Durham announced. He had been initially charged on a six-count indictment.

On May 1, 2015, Cogdell pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, Durham said.

A year later, on March 15, 2016, he was sentenced to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was released from federal prison in June 2018.

On Aug. 10 that year, while still on supervised release, Cogdell was caught in possession of heroin in Stamford, which he intended to distribute, along with a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Durham said that on April 15 last year, Cogdell was again arrested by Connecticut State Police in Bridgeport after he was found in possession of a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and 58 folds of heroin/fentanyl that he intended to distribute.

Cogdell was charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Heat arrest's been detained since that arrest.

