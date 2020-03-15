All CT Public Schools To Close Under Order By Lamont

With the number of Connecticut residents testing positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) now up to 26, Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered a two-week or more closure of public schools and other measures.

Schools will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 for at least two weeks, until Tuesday, March 31, to mitigate the spread of the highly-contagious virus.

Lamont also authorized the Department of Motor Vehicles to close branches to the public, conduct business remotely, and extend deadlines.

Lamont also filed a disaster declaration to the United States Small Business Administration, which may help local businesses and nonprofits getting hit hard now.

In addition, he plans to speak with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about a possible coordinated response to dealing with bars and restaurants.

Lamont said telehealth, telelearning and telecommuting tools will be provided for organizations closed that are practicing "social distancing" and urged all state residents to avoid big crowds now through at least March 31.

The state also approved rules for pharmacies to start producing and selling their own hand sanitizer while ensuring its effectiveness and safety in light of the shortage of the product.

A total of 16 positive cases have now been reported in Fairfield County as of Sunday evening, March 15, up from seven on Saturday, March 14.

The other cases are in Litchfield County (four), New Haven County (three), Hartford County (two) and Tolland (one).

A member of the UConn community was among those testing positive for COVID-19. That patient, who tested positive Saturday, was discharged from the hospital and is quarantining with his family.

In addition, a child from Rhode Island tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, where the child attended a daycare facility in Mystic. The facility has been closed. That case counts toward Rhode Island's total.

Here's a look at the Fairfield County cases in which specific information, including place of residence, has been released.

Darien: A man in his 50s.

A man in his 50s. Greenwich (2): A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.

A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s. New Canaan: A 65-year-old man who lives in a private residence.

A 65-year-old man who lives in a private residence. Norwalk: A man in his 40s

Stamford: The person tested positive on Wednesday, March 11, a day after returning from a trip overseas.

The person tested positive on Wednesday, March 11, a day after returning from a trip overseas. Westport: A woman in her 40s.

A woman in her 40s. Wilton: A man in his 40s who recently returned from California.

A woman in her 60s from Bethlehem in Litchfield County is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital. The case counts toward Litchfield's total as do three others who tested positive at Fairfield County hospitals: a Westchester woman in her 20s, and two other Westchester residents who work at hospitals in the Fairfield County.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.