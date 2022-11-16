2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield

Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym.

The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.

When members of the Fairfield Fire Department arrived on the scene they found the two cars heavily involved in a fire, Assistant Fire Chief Schuyler Sherwood said.

The owners of the vehicles were in the Equinox at the time the fire started, but came outside as firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, Sherwood said.

"There appears to have been a mechanical issue with one of the vehicles that was the most probable cause of the fire," he added.

The fire is under investigation.

