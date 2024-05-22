Love, Support Pours In For Fairfield Family Of 8-Year-Old Fighting Battle Against Brain Tumor

Since the age of two, Fairfield County resident Teddy Marchione of Fairfield has been fighting a pediatric brain tumor that likely began growing in utero, according to his neurosurgeon. Following his original diagnosis in 2018, he underwent a 10-hour surgery to remove the tumor.

In the years since his first surgery, Marchione has gone through several rounds of chemotherapy and is now on his fourth treatment protocol, which requires him to travel to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston once a month.

Additionally, Marchione also underwent another brain surgery in Ohio on Friday, May 10 to remove scar tissue from the first operation, which had been causing him severe seizures.

As a result of his tumor, Teddy has reduced vision and several endocrine issues which require plenty of medical care and monitoring.

Although he has gone through so much already, Teddy's health struggles do not stop him from achieving. He currently attends Jennings Elementary School, where he works to keep up with his friends and siblings despite his disabilities. He also plays baseball on a local Fairfield team for players with special needs.

Despite these successes, the ordeal has put a great strain on his mom, Molly, who had to leave her job to care for Marchione full-time, and his dad, Ryan, who has to balance a full-time job with caring for his family. To help the couple with the costs of supporting Teddy, their friend, Jeanne Hegedus, began a GoFundMe page to collect donations from community members willing to help.

"The Marchione family has been living every parent's worst nightmare and they need your help," Hegedus wrote on the page, adding, "Please help us to raise money for our dear friend and her family so they can dedicate all of their time to Teddy's recovery."

All funds raised by the page will go toward helping the family with household bills and medical expenses, according to Hegedus. As of Wednesday, May 22, the effort had already raised nearly $36,000 out of a $100,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"We all need your prayers and good wishes for this little fighter. Our hearts are with The Marchiones," Hegedus wrote.

