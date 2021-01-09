This Popular Fairfield County Seafood Restaurant Draws Diners From Near, Far

Love a little crab thrown in with some truffle fries, and a great salmon?

Oh, wait, and maybe a tasty slider?

Then you'll want to head to The Crab Shell in Stamford.

Even during COVID-19 pandemic times, fans of the restaurant on the water from both near and far, can't seem to say enough good things about the longtime restaurant.

The restaurant says it doesn't fool around when it comes to its patrons' health and follow all Connecticut regulations and CDC guidelines, in addition to modified table layout to operate at 50 percent reduced capacity indoors and ensuring a minimum of six-feet table spacing.

Of course, all of the servers are masked and tables and all condiments are sanitized after each use.

But, hey, let's get back to the food here. Just a quick look at Yelp! gives you an idea of how good the food is with five stars after five stars reviews.

One local said the staff is friendly and the "lobster bisque is to die for."

The menu offers all the regular seafood fare, including clam chowder, and more, but also some real standouts such as prosciutto fig pizza, and roasted Brussel sprouts with just a hint of spice.

Other favs include ribs, yep rips, along with some very fancy seafood dishes such as Pacific grouper Francaise and baked stuffed shrimp or sea scallops w/ bearnaise sauce.

The bar is no slouch either, offering flights of beer and plenty of inventive cocktails, as well as the usual, for those who like to keep it real.

The owners are not new to the game, having opened the restaurant in 1989 and only getting better with time.

And, for boat lovers, during the warm months, there are boat slips available and outdoor dining and bar.

So, if you're ready to chow down some great seafood, or maybe an innovative pizza, then head to the Crab Shack and enjoy!

The restaurant is located at 46 Southfield Ave., Stamford Landing, Stamford. Hours vary during the winter and summer months, so check before going. For information call, 203-967-7229.

