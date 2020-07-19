Fairfield County Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America

A Fairfield County ice cream shop has been named among the best in America.

Ferris Acres Creamery in Newtown is representing Connecticut on a list of the best ice cream spots in every state.

The list was published by the Daily Meal on Sunday -- National Ice Cream Day. The site scoured online reviews, social media, local publication and word-of-mouth tips to come up with its list.

The Ferris Acres, located on Sugar Street, is run by a family of farmers. While they recently sold their dairy herd, you can still watch the cows in the pasture while you enjoy a cone.

"This seasonal stand is a family business with three generations involved in making the ice cream on-site. Cows also graze the farm where the ice cream is served," the Daily Meal said.

"Flavors include Grasshopper — mint ice cream with crushed Oreos — or Bada Bing — chocolate almond ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and Bing cherries."

Ferris Acres Creamery is located at 144 Sugar St. in Newtown.

