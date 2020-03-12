Contact Us
COVID-19: St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled In Milford

Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: Milford Government Facebook

The City of Milford has canceled its St. Patrick's Day parade due to the novel coronavirus.

The parade's chairman, Marty Hardiman, said on Wednesday, March 11, that given Gov. Ned Lamont’s declared state of public health emergency and with the closure of a private school in Milford due to a possible case of COVID-19, the parade committee had decided to cancel the 2020 parade.

"This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution and with extensive input from local, state, and federal public health officials," said Hardiman. This decision will help to ensure that we keep our residents and guests safe and healthy. While this is not the outcome we would have preferred, we look forward to working with all our partners for a successful parade in 2021.”

The parade had been scheduled to take place Saturday, March 14.

