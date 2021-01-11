Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Mohegan Sun Wine & Food Fest Canceled

Kathy Reakes
The Mohegan Sun has canceled its annual Food & Wine Festival due to COVID-19. Photo Credit: Contributed/Mohegan Sun

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused another festival to be canceled this year, this time, the Sun Wine & Food Fest at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The event, which over the past 10 years, has developed into a four-day, multi-event festival, usually welcomes more than 10,000 guests over the weekend and features more than 30 local and nationally acclaimed chefs. 

Sun Wine & Food Fest also showcases hundreds of vendors to offer the greatest assortment of experiences for our guests, the Sun said. 

"Despite our desire to hold this event, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Sun Wine & Food Fest for 2021," the casino said. "Unfortunately the concerns with COVID-19 and keeping our community safe takes precedence."

The casino plans to hold the event in 2022.

In place of the festival, the occasion will continue to support partners and the culinary community, they added.

