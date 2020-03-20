COVID-19: Amazon's Not Monitoring Price Gouging Enough, CT AG Says

Amazon is failing to police its websites for illegal markups of merchandise, says Connecticut's attorney general, and any residents should report price gouging to his office.

AG William Tong sent a letter to Amazon on Thursday, March 19 seeking information from the online retailer regarding efforts to detect and combat price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter follows a complaint from a Connecticut consumer who recently attempted to purchase two types of 3M face masks through Amazon.

The consumer was charged nearly $400 in shipment fees for two small boxes of face masks with a retail value of under $100.

The letter seeks information regarding the specific reported transaction, as well as procedures and practices being deployed by Amazon to prevent price gouging and protect consumers.

“Consumers, especially under current conditions, should not be charged unreasonable sums for such health-related products," Tong's letter states. "With the size of its market share, Amazon plays a crucial role in deterring price gouging, and assisting law enforcement in bringing predatory sellers to account."

To date, Tong said his office has received 132 complaints regarding price hikes on basic supplies like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper since Gov. Ned Lamont declared civil preparedness and public health emergencies on Tuesday, March 10.

In addition, Tong's office sent letters to multiple Connecticut retailers both large and small in response to consumer price gouging complaints.

As states across the country continue with efforts to address the COVID-19 outbreak, many states like Connecticut have declared states of emergency.

These declarations have triggered price gouging statutes which are designed to protect consumers from unscrupulous retailers seeking to profit from this public emergency.

Anyone who suspects price gouging should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General online at dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint .

To read a full copy of the letter to Amazon, click here.

