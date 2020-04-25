Coming to CBS All Access: 'Mercy House' Series Based On Fairfield Native's Novel

Getting her first book, Mercy House — about three nuns who run a home for abused women and one of whom has to face her own past) — published and released on Feb. 11 (see "What Commits Someone To Selflessness? Alena Dillon's Novel 'Mercy House' Puts Nuns Center Stage") and available at online bookstores, was the validation of a lifetime, according to Fairfield native Alena Dillon.

Now it is being made into a series for streaming service CBS All Access, produced by comedian Amy Schumer and her producing partner Kevin Kane.

Dillon’s literary agent brought in film agents who shopped the manuscript to those they thought might be interested.

“When my agents said ‘Someone wants to speak with you about the book and it’s Amy Schumer,' I laughed hysterically, thinking this was an absurd turn of events,” recalled Dillon. “I had tried so long to get a book published and now this huge celebrity was interested.”

The agents set up a meeting between author and comedian and a deal was struck.

Amy Schumer and her producing partner Kevin Kane will bring 'Mercy House' to streaming service CBS All Access. Thanks to COVID-19, it's still up in the air as to when it might air or even begin production. Mario Santor via Wikimedia Commons

Dillon will be able to consult on every script for the upcoming series.

“I’m not sure it’s in the contract that they have to listen to me,” she laughed, “but I get to offer my opinion.”

And who would she like to see in the main role?

“When I was writing the book, the main character, Evie, is physically based on a nun I worked with at St. Joseph’s College,” admitted Dillon. “Now there are so many questions about who I want playing the role. There are so many winning talented older actors, there’s no one in particular I see. There are so many women that could bring different parts to the character and make Evie their own.”

Dillon said the show, from what she’s seen so far, is staying close to the book.

Mercy House is averaging 3.96 stars with over 1,100 reviews on Goodreads, a popular book site. Contributed

“The outline for the first episode was basically the first chapter,” she said.

Unfortunately, with COVID-19 having shut down production before it could even fully start, there is currently no scheduled premiere date.

Meanwhile, sales and reviews of Mercy House have been very good. Dillon will be hosting three virtual events online since book signings can’t happen right now.

Her second book about a gymnast training for the Olympics, The Happiest Girl in the World , is slated for publication in 2021.

