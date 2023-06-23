'Larger-Than-Life' Fairfield Man Dies At 52 After Cancer Battle: Support Swells For Family

Fairfield resident Joe Papp died on Tuesday evening, June 20 at the age of 52 after suddenly falling ill and being diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier in the month.

Well-known as a mentor who was passionate about baseball and shared his love for the game as a coach for little league and summer travel teams for years, Papp could often be found teaching his athletes his well-honed pitching techniques.

He also cared immensely for his two children, Claire and Graham, and could often be found talking about their academic success with pride.

Although Pap could be found most summers relaxing at his favorite beaches, Penfield Beach in Fairfield and Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, the summer of 2023 took a different turn when Papp's health quickly declined.

A trip to the emergency room then revealed that Papp was experiencing organ failure as a result of stage four cancer that had spread throughout his body.

As Papp was then taken home for hospice care, he struggled to accept that he would have to leave Claire, Graham, and his wife, Julie, behind with no support.

To help with this, Papp's friend, Steve Bowley, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser page to raise money for the Papp family as they prepared to lose their beloved father and husband.

"Anyone who knows the Papp family knows that Joe Papp has a larger-than-life presence," Bowley wrote on the page, adding, "A prideful father, there is no doubt Joe is struggling to come to terms with leaving his children and wife without his financial support moving forward."

Luckily, the Fairfield community proved ready to help the grieving family, as a whopping $103,000 has already been raised for them since Papp's death on Tuesday.

The funds will go toward funeral expenses as well as toward Papp's children's college expenses, Bowley wrote.

"Though we know that Julie would not want to ask for a single thing from anyone, we also know that people are eager to help the Papps and we appreciate this amazing community’s penchant for helping one another through difficult times," Bowley added.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe fundraiser page can do so by clicking here.

