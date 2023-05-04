Former Fairfield Town Official Convicted Of Illegal Dumping

Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin announced on Wednesday, May 3 convicted Scott Bartlett, age 60, of Fairfield, of eight felony counts following a lengthy investigation by Fairfield Police and the State Attorney's Office into illegal dumping on town property.

According to evidence at trial, Bartlett, the town of Fairfield’s former Public Works superintendent, allowed the illegal dumping of contaminated and hazardous materials at the property on Richard White Way in Fairfield from May until May June 2018.

The illegal dumping led to the testing and remediation of multiple parks and fields in Fairfield.

Bartlett was found guilty of:

Multiple counts of transporting solid waste to an unpermitted facility

Receiving solid waste without a permit

Disposing of solid waste without a permit

Illegally operating a solid waste facility.

The town's former interim public works director and conservation director, Brian Carey, was found not guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.

