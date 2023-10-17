CT Staple Pepe's Pizza Offers New Fall Pie: Here's What's Cooking

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, known for its New Haven-style coal-fired pizza, feels the same way and has introduced its annual seasonal pie, this time featuring potatoes and bacon.

Named the "Patata Rustica," the white pizza includes sliced, gold potatoes and bacon pieces, smothered with asiago, mozzarella, and grated Pecorino Romano cheeses, and finished with a touch of imported olive oil.

The pizza costs $16.75 for a 12-inch small pie and is available at all Pepe's locations through the end of December.

In addition to its flagship New Haven shop, Frank Pepe's has CT locations in:

Danbury

Fairfield

Manchester

Mohegan Sun

Waterbury

West Hartford

