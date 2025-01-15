Fairfield Teens Made DIY Explosives, 1 Seriously Hurt When Homemade Bomb Exploded Early: Police

Nathaniel Lennon, 19, and Daniel Calarco, 18, both of Fairfield, are accused of making four homemade explosive devices and detonating three of them at the Pine Creek Marsh in December, according to police.

The incident came to light after the teens told doctors at an area hospital about the explosives while seeking treatment for Lennon’s injured hand, which was hurt when one of the devices exploded prematurely, police said. The devices were made using materials purchased online and from retail stores.

The Stamford Police Department Bomb Squad safely detonated the fourth unexploded device at the marsh.

Authorities have not confirmed which teen was injured or provided details on the extent of the injuries.

Lennon and Calarco were charged this week with breach of peace in the first degree and two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree. Both turned themselves in to police, posted $10,000 bonds, and are awaiting court appearances, authorities said.

