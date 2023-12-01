Fairfield Man Breaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home, Threatens Her With Knife, Police Say

The incident occurred in Fairfield around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to Lt. Edward Nook of the Fairfield Police, a juvenile called 911 to report that Osborne Hewitt, of Fairfield, had broken into their home with a knife.

The juvenile also said that her mother had locked herself inside a closet, Nook said.

When officers arrived Hewitt had left the area. The victim told police that Hewitt was an ex-boyfriend and while questioning her about a new relationship, he had become agitated and picked up a knife located in the kitchen, and at one point put his hand over her mouth and held the knife near her throat, Nook said.

He also allegedly threatened to stab the family dog.

Officers located Hewitt nearby at the corner of Knapps Highway and Vesper Street. He was placed into custody without further incident.

Hewitt was charged with:

Home invasion

Threatening

Disorderly conduct

Burglary

He was held on a $500,000.

Anonymous tips regarding this incident can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.