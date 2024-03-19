Suspect Nabbed In Armed Robbery Of Several Other Minors In Fairfield, Police Say

The incident took place in Fairfield around 8:10 p.m., Sunday, March 17 in the area of New Hampshire Avenue.

According to Sgt. Michael Stahl of the Fairfield Police, initial reports indicated that several juveniles had been threatened at gunpoint by individuals wearing ski masks who had fled.

According to the victims, they were riding their bicycles when they were approached by the suspects. The suspects displayed firearms and a knife while demanding the belongings of the victims, Stahl said.

"Fortunately, no physical injuries were reported," Stahl added.

Stahl said officers quickly identified a suspect and located the juvenile at their Fairfield home, where they were taken into custody without incident.

The juvenile, who was not identified due to his age, was charged with:

Robbery

Threatening

Carrying of pistol without a permit

Larceny

Stahl said Fairfield Public Schools were notified of the incident. Although this was not a school-related incident and there is no threat to schools, actions have been taken to prohibit the suspect from school grounds pending the disciplinary process.

"This appears to be an isolated incident between parties known to each other, and there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public," Stahl said.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

