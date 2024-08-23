Earn $500 In Air Fryer Infomercial Shooting In Fairfield

Producers are looking for 20 extras for a two-day shoot to taste food and interact with a celebrity chef and co-host on an infomercial for an air fryer, according to a listing. Extras should not have food allergies and must be over the of 18, according to the listing.

The ad films Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Fairfield. The job pays $500 for two days of work with breakfast and lunch included.

"I realize that rate is low so I'm trying to see if I can get some appliances/products to give away the day of," producers said.

To view the listing, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.