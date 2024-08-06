Drunk Driver Crashes U-Haul Into Car In Wilton, Police Say

The incident occurred in Wilton on Wednesday, July 31, on Danbury Road.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, Steve Otterbeck, age 58, of Huntington Station, New York, was traveling south on Ridgefield Road in a U-Haul truck when he passed another car and struck it.

After stopping the truck, officers thought Otterbeck's actions "were not normal," and in Plainview were several alcohol containers, Tornello said.

Tornello said Otterbeck refused a field sobriety test and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

During the arrest process, she added that he also refused chemical testing.

Otterbeck was released on a promise to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Stamford Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.