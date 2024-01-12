Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl In Fairfield For Several Years

New Haven County resident Jose Deleon-Castaneda, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 10, said Lt. Edward Nook of the Fairfield Police Department.

Deleon-Castaneda was under investigation for sexually assaulting a young girl who was known to him on numerous occasions, Nook said.

The assaults occurred in the town of Fairfield and the incidents went back as far as 2005, he added.

"Numerous witnesses were interviewed, and a confession was obtained from Jose Deleon-Castaneda, substantiating the allegations made against him," Nook said.

Deleon-Castaneda was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

He was held on a $500,000 court-set bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday, Jan. 11 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

