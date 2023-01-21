'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes

A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location.

The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

"Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement reads. "Due to the challenging economic climate and location of the store, we are sad to be closing our doors in Connecticut as of 3 p.m. today."

The restaurant was located at 2385 Black Rock Turnpike.

Lovebird operates four other locations in Pennsylvania.

"We will miss you all so much," the announcement reads. "Please visit us in Pennsylvania if you are ever in the Philadelphia area!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.